Defense Minister Shoygu wants to increase procurement of hypersonic weapons for Russian Army Saturday, February 6, 2021 1:15:29 PM

Russia is currently working on prcurement of hypersonic weapons for its Armed Forces, said the Russian Defense Minister, Sergey Shoygu at a meeting at the space and rocket company “Military Industrial Corporation NPO Mashinostroenia”, located in Reutov near Moscow, TASS reports.

"Using the estimates of the General Staff, we have begun work together with the Ministry of Industry and Trade, on procurement of hypersonic and high-precision long-range weapons," Shoygu said.

According to Shoygu, in April, he is going report to President Vladimir Putin on the development of the industry of high-precision long range weapons. Shoygu said that, during the meeting with Putin, he is going to discuss the sources of funding for additional procurement and finding additional production capacity.

In December, Shoygu, reported to Putin on the successful launch of four Bulava ballistic missiles from the submarine Vladimir Monomakh from Sea of Okhotsk at a distance of 5.5 thousand km.

At his annual press conference, Putin said Russia was developing technologies that would help counter hypersonic weapons of potential adversaries. He noted that so far only Russia has such weapons, but soon the United States will be able to develop them too.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.