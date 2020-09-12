Denmark calls for new discussion on Nord Stream 2 Saturday, September 12, 2020 11:00:00 AM

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has proposed a new discussion on the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline after the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, reported the Danish TV and Radio Corporation DR.

"I've been against North Stream 2 all along. I believe that we should not become dependent on Russian gas. It would be nice if we could start a new discussion on this issue," Frederiksen said.

She welcomed the fact that German Chancellor Angela Merkel is now more critical of Nord Stream 2.

"In the current situation, in my opinion, there is no reason to make us dependent on Russian gas. I think it's good if our southern neighbor (Germany) resumes the discussion after what happened (poisoning of Navalny)," said Mette Frederiksen.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that Germany is considering the possibility of suspending the construction of Northern Stream-2 in response to the poisoning of Alexei Navalny.

