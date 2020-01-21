Deputy commander of DPR special forces killed in Donetsk Tuesday, January 21, 2020 12:00:00 PM

Deputy commander of the special forces regiment of the Interior Ministry of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic Alexei Krivulya (nom de guerre Green) was shot dead in the evening of January 20 in Donetsk, announced the head of the press service of the DPR Armed Forces, Daniil Bezsonov, on his Twitter.

According to Interfax, Krivulya "was shot three times in the back near the elevator, in the entrance to his house."

Alexey Krivula was a member of the command of the battalion Pyatnashka. He was born Slovyansk, Ukraine. In 2014 he joined the pro-Russian militants in the Donbas.

