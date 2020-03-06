Despite Putin-Erdogan ceasefire agreement fighting continues in Idlib Friday, March 6, 2020 9:03:26 AM

Despite the ceasefire agreement, fighting between government forces and their adversaries continues in the Syrian province of Idlib, killing at least 15 Syrian soldiers and militants, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

According to the SOHR, the Russian and Syrian military aviation stopped strikes on the province in the northwest of the country. Much of Idlib has been "tensely" calm, said SOHR’s head Rami Abdul Rahman.

Meanwhile, the European Union welcomed the truce agreement reached by Russia and Turkey, calling it "good news" and a sign of "goodwill." The ceasefire is necessary to provide humanitarian assistance to the residents of Idlib province, EU High Representative for Foreign Policy and Security Josep Borrell said on March 6 in Zagreb.

The day before, after 6 hours of negotiations, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to establish a new truce in Idlib.

