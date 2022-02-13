Despite sanctions, Germany continues to export dual-use goods to Russia Sunday, February 13, 2022 11:01:01 AM

Despite economic sanctions, German companies continue supplying Russia with a large number of goods that can be used for military purposes, reports the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

In 2020, the German Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Control (BAFA) issued 673 export licenses for dual-use goods to Russia with a total value of 366 million euros.

Dual-use goods are items that can be used for both civilian and military purposes. Among them are machines that can be used in the production of weapons, aircraft technologies and chemicals.

According to Welt am Sonntag, since the annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014, the EU have imposed restrictions on exports of dual-use goods to Russia. However, in 2020, Russia was the fourth largest importer of such goods from Germany after China, the United States and Brazil.

Ukraine imports a small number of dual-use goods from Germany. In 2020, such imports amounted to only 17 million euros.

Stefan Wenzel, a member of the German parliament from the Greens Party, called on the German authorities to be more careful, especially in the current tense situation with Russia.

"BAFA must monitor very carefully what is happening with dual-use goods and exclude military use products," the politician said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that new economic sanctions against Russia will be imposed the moment the foot of a Russian soldier sets foot on Ukrainian soil.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.