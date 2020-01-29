Directors of all four Belarusian sugar mills arrested Wednesday, January 29, 2020 12:00:26 PM

The directors of all four sugar mills operating in Belarus have stopped coming to work, TUT.BY reports, citing sources.

The news outlet reports that on January 24, the director of the Gorodeya sugar refinary was removed from an aircraft on which he was about to fly to Munich. On January 27, the Director of the Slutsk Sugar Refinery “flew off on holiday”, the company claims. The head of the Skidzyel Sugar Combine “left for Minsk”, and the director of the Zhabinka Sugar Plant simply stopped coming to work.

According to the source, the directors may have been arrested as part of a corruption investigation being carried out by the Belarusian Committee for State Security. TUT.BY writes that another suspect in the “sugar case” is the director of the Belarusian Sugar Company, Dmitry Kirillov.

