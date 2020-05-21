DPR and LPR threaten Ukraine with escalating hostilities in Donbas Thursday, May 21, 2020 9:00:00 AM

The heads of the so-called Donets and Luhansk People’s Republic said that they had increased the combat readiness of their troops.

The leader of LPR Leonid Pasechnik said that on May 16, the shelling damaged the power line, "which was feeding critical infrastructure facilities." He threatened that if the shelling continued, the militants would try to "move the line of contact away from that power line."

"I have already given appropriate instructions to put the units of the People's Militia on alert," Pasechnik said.

The leader of DPR Denis Pushilin also said that he decided to increase combat readiness "in case of aggressive behavior of Kyiv."

There have been over 10 shellings in the last 24 hours in Donbas. The militants used 120 mm and 82 mm mortars, as well as grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms.

There were no casualties among the Ukrainian military as a result of shelling.

