DPR and LPR to call Donetsk ‘Stalino’ and Luhansk ‘Voroshilovgrad’ three times a year

Friday, April 24, 2020

The authorities of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) decided to give Donetsk its old name - Stalino. The corresponding decree was signed by DPR head Denis Pushilin, Radio Liberty reports.

The name “Stalino" will be used on May 9, the day of the victory in World War II, on June 22, the day of Germany's attack on the Soviet Union and on September 8, which is the day of liberation of the city from the Nazis.

Donetsk bore the name of Stalino from 1924 to 1941, then from 1943 to 1961.

On April 17, the so-called Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) announced its intention to call Luhansk "Voroshilovgrad" three times a year.

