DPR and Russia blame each other for congestion at border crossing

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

The militant-controlled border crossing Uspenka in the Donetsk region is experiencing large volume of Donbas residents who want to enter Russia.

"I have received a lot of such complains," said the head of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, at a meeting in the Amvrosievsk district.

According to Pushilin, the large lines at the border crossing are due to the influx of people trying to go to the Russian Federation.

"DPR border guards" blame the Russian side for the situation, and they, in turn, blame the DPR border guards.

"We are trying to understand the reasons. Mutual accusations aside. The Russian border guards blames our border guards. Ours say that everything is fine here. We are trying to identify the real reasons," Pushilin said.

Ukraine suspended the operation of Uspenka border crossing in 2014. The border crossing is currently controlled by the militants of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic.

