DPR closes border to Russian citizens Thursday, March 19, 2020 12:14:00 PM

The so-called Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) closed the border to Russian citizens who do not have registration in the republic, announced the MP of the People's Council of the DPR, Anastasia Selivanova. She said that she was informed about it by the DPR Border Service.

"You will not be allowed from the Russian Federation to DPR if you are a Russian citizen, and you do not have a permanent or temporary registration in the territory of DPR (a certificate of permanent address). When I asked, "What regulatory document is this directive based on?", I was given the answer: "See the documents on the website of the head of DPR." But there is no such document there yet," Selivanova wrote on her Facebook page. She drew attention to the fact that many citizens of the Russian Federation visit to DPR. For example, surgeons to perform surgeries, scientists, business representatives, including those who represent food suppliers. We are waiting for information from DPR officials," Selivanova said.

Earlier, DPR announced that is closing the border with Ukraine from March 21. Russia has also closed the border with DPR. Russian authorities temporarily closed entry for residents of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), reported the news agency TASS with reference to the border control department of Russian Federal Security Service's Border Directorate for the Rostov region.

