DPR puts former Ukrainian President Poroshenko on wanted list for killing militants’ commander Motorola Wednesday, March 25, 2020 3:00:57 PM

The so-called prosecutor general's office of the Donetsk People’s Republic has opened a "criminal case" against the fifth president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko on suspicion of organizing the murder of one of the militant leaders Arsen Pavlov, nom de guerre Motorola, as reported on the website the Prosecutor General's Office of DPR.

According to the DPR authorities, Poroshenko, being the president of Ukraine, approved the plan to assassinate Pavlov, which was carried out by the Ukrainian special services. It is noted that the fifth president of Ukraine has been placed on the wanted list and he is facing imprisonment.

The "criminal case" was initiated in February 2020 under section 4 of Article 230 of the "criminal code of the DPR" (organization of terrorist activities), which provides for a penalty of 15 to 20 years' imprisonment or life imprisonment, the DPR prosecutor’s office said.

On October 16, 2016, the DPR commander, Arsen “Motorola” Pavlov, was found dead in an elevator in his apartment building in Donetsk. Motorola was injured after an improvised explosive device detonated when he was going to his apartment and he later succumbed to his wounds.

Pavlov was repeatedly accused of killing Ukrainian servicemen and prisoners. In a commentary for the Kyiv Post, in response to the accusation of him killing Igor “Cyborg” Branovitsky, he bragged that he had killed 15 Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.