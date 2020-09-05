DRP head orders an attack on Ukrainian positions along demarcation line in Donbas Saturday, September 5, 2020 10:00:59 AM

The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, ordered the DRP forces to strike the positions of the Ukrainian military near the village of Shumy in the Donetsk region.

"I officially declare that in accordance with paragraph "e" of additional measures [on ceasefire] I have decided to issue an order to open fire on illegally erected engineering facilities in the area of Shumy settlement (600 meters northeast of the town of Shumy - an area of newly equipped Ukrainian positions with coordinates 48 degrees 22 minutes 57 seconds of northern latitude and 37 degrees 56 minutes 55 seconds east longitude)," Pushilin said in a statement.

He called on the Ukrainian side "to ensure the absence of personnel in the said area from 08:00 am on September 7, 2020."

"We don't need human sacrifice. We don't need to break the truce. We only want to comply with the agreements reached," Pushilin concluded, urging OSCE observers to monitor the operation at the specified time.

Last week, Pushilin threatened to give an order to destroy Ukrainian military positions, if, until September 3, the Ukrainian Armed Forces do not start removal of erected structures on the line of contact.

The day before, the headquarters of the Ukrainian Military Joint Forces Operation accused the militants of violating the truce in the Donbas. According to the Ukrainian military, the enemy is planting mines near the residential areas and receives military equipment from Russia.

