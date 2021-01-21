Due to Navalny’s arrest EU wants to stop construction of Nord Stream-2 Thursday, January 21, 2021 10:00:29 AM

The European Union wants to immediately stop the construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline due to the detention in Russia of opposition activist Alexei Navalny, reported the German newspaper Der Spiegel.

It is noted that journalists already have a draft resolution of the European Parliament. The resolution also proposes to impose additional sanctions on Russia.

According to media reports, the European Union will impose new sanctions against legal entities and individuals who were involved in the decision to detain the Russian opposition leader Navalny, as well as those who were directly responsible for his poisoning.

In addition, sanctions are also allegedly planned to be imposed against some propagandists from Russian media and Russian oligarchs associated with President Putin.

Navalny was detained on January 17 at the airport after returning from Berlin and was placed in custody for 30 days.

