Dutch MPs stage boycott of Russia Wednesday, January 29, 2020 10:00:20 AM

Dutch MPs have refused to travel to Russia after the country denied entry to one of their colleagues, reports NOS.nl.

Sjoerd Sjoerdsma, a member of the Democrats 66 party known for his criticism of the Kremlin regime, was denied entry to Russia.

In solidarity with Sjoerdsma, members of the Foreign Affairs Committee decided to cancel their visit to Russia, which was slated for February. The committee was unanimously of the opinion that Russia has no right to interfere with the composition of the Dutch delegation.

Despite protests from Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok, Russia has refused to change its stance on Sjoerdsma.

The MP himself believes that the entry ban is linked to his critical attitude towards Moscow, especially with respect to the MH17 case. Nothing about it was stated officially.

The parliamentary committee wants to challenge the Russian ambassador to explain Russia’s decision.

