Erdogan accuses Russia of violating Syria agreements Wednesday, January 29, 2020 11:00:23 AM

Russia is not fulfilling its obligations in Syria which are part of the agreements reached in Sochi and Astana, stated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as cited by the news agency Anadolu.

In particular, Erdogan accused the Russian military of striking residential areas in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

Erdogan stressed that Turkey's "patience is running out" and urged Russia to reconsider its strategy.

"If the strikes are not stopped, Ankara will take all necessary steps. Turkey does not seek to seize Syrian territories. It’s the situation with ordinary Syrians, who must be saved, that is important for us," he said.

In addition, the Turkish President demanded that Moscow exert influence on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and provide a well-defined position on the de-escalation zones.

"Russia should reconsider whether it cooperates with Damascus or Ankara," Erdogan said.

During a meeting in Astana (now Nur Sultan), Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed on establishing four de-escalation zones in Syria. In September 2018,during a meeting in Sochi, Russia and Turkey agreed to establish a demilitarized zone in Idlib.

