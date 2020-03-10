Erdogan asks NATO for help in Syria Tuesday, March 10, 2020 9:00:04 AM

Speaking at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he had requested additional assistance from the alliance in connection with the current situation in Syria's Idlib. According to him, the situation in Syria threatens all European countries.

“No country in Europe has the right to look indifferently at the humanitarian drama in Syria. We expect NATO to show solidarity and additional assistance,” Erdogan said, adding that Turkey is the only NATO member country that has "fought the Islamic State and lost many of its soldiers".

In turn, NATO Secretary General assured the Turkish President that the alliance will provide additional assistance to Turkey, supporting it in "various ways."

“The military alliance has invested heavily in missile systems and military bases in Turkey in years past, and it keeps on contributing to air and naval missions in Turkey,” he said.

“No other ally has suffered more terror attacks than Turkey. No other ally hosts more refugees than Turkey,” added NATO chief Stoltenberg, praising Turkey’s efforts for the region’s security.

Earlier, Erdogan said that Turkey has the right to unilateral actions in Syria in case Russia does not fulfill its commitments.

On March 5, the leaders of Russia and Turkey held talks in Moscow, the result of which was the introduction of a ceasefire in Idlib province and the cessation of hostilities from midnight on March 6.

