Erdogan criticizes presence of Russian mercenaries in Libya Thursday, December 26, 2019 10:00:40 AM

During a press conference with Tunisian President Kais Saied, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed dissatisfaction with the presence of Russian mercenaries from the Wagner private military company in the territory of Libya, reports Anadolu news agency. Erdoğan also said that the Turkish army might be sent to Libya.

It is noted that the leaders of the countries discussed the situation in Libya, where a civil war has been going on for years, and several parallel governments are fighting against each other. Recently, the Turkish Parliament approved an agreement on military cooperation with the internationally recognized Government of National Accord in Libya led by Faiz Saraj.

According to Erdoğan, Turkey will take further steps based on this document. In particular, he did not rule out sending the Turkish military to Libya.

"Turkey has never been an "uninvited guest." If there is a corresponding request from the Libyan authorities, we will think about this," said Turkish President.

Speaking about Libya, Erdoğan was outraged by the presence of foreign mercenaries in Libya. "Why are there 5 thousand mercenaries from Sudan and 2 thousand mercenaries from Wagner private military company in Libya? What are they doing there?" he asked.

