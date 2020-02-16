Erdogan: Russia is spearheading the war in Libya Sunday, February 16, 2020 12:00:00 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Russia is spearheading the conflict in Libya "at the highest level." He noted that Ankara will continue to support the Government of National Accord which is headed by the Prime Minister, Fayez al-Sarraj.

"Russia is currently spearheading the war there at the highest level," NTV news channel quotes Erdogan as saying.

Earlier, Russia abstained in a vote in the UN Security Council on a resolution in support of the results of the Berlin Conference on Libya. However, it did not veto the resolution at the request of one of the parties to the Libyan conflict.

Before the Berlin conference, Moscow and Ankara launched a ceasefire initiative in Libya and invited representatives of both sides of the conflict, Fayez al-Sarraj and Libyan National Army Commander Khalifa Haftar, to Moscow for discussion and signing of the relevant document.

Both politicians flew to Moscow but refused to talk to each other. In the end, Fayez al-Sarraj signed the document, and General Haftar took some time to think.

