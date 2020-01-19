Erdogan to Putin: Haftar's aggressive behavior must be stopped Sunday, January 19, 2020 11:00:23 AM

Turkish President Recep Erdogan met with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a summit on Libya in Berlin. The Turkish leader stated that the commander of the Libyan National Army Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar is pursuing an aggressive policy that must be stopped, reports TASS.

"Haftar did not sign the agreement at the meeting in Moscow, which shows us that he is not a supporter of the peace process, but seeks a military solution to the conflict," Erdogan said.

According to Erdogan, in order to ensure peace and tranquility in Libya, a political solution must be found, and this requires "the end of Haftar’s aggressive behavior".

In his turn, Putin said that during the negotiations on Libya in Moscow it was not possible to solve all the issues, as one of the parties to the conflict has not yet supported the final statement on the truce. "Indeed, not everything has succeeded, but we do not lose hope that the dialogue will continue, and we will sincerely work towards resolving the conflict," the Russian President said, as quoted by RIA Novosti.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel initiated the summit on peaceful settlement of the Libyan conflict. She invited representatives of the warring sides in Libya, Khalifa Haftar, and Fayez al-Sarraj, head of the UN-backed Government of National Accord. In addition, representatives of Russia, the United States, China, Great Britain, France, Turkey, Egypt, Algeria and the UAE are taking part in the summit.

