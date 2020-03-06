Erdogan: Turkey will deploy Russian S-300 air defense systems in April Friday, March 6, 2020 10:00:10 AM

Ankara, which is fighting in Idlib with the Syrian army, requested patriot air defense systems from the American authorities, confirmed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

At the same time, the Turkish President stressed that the country will not give up the S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems purchased from the Russian Federation. They will be put on combat duty in April, the Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak quotes Erdogan as saying.

Commenting on the truce in Idlib province, which was secured after negotiations with Putin, Erdogan said that Turkey will leave its observation posts in the region.

The United States has repeatedly criticized Turkey for acquiring Russian missile defense systems. Because of Turkish decision to buy the Russian missile systems, Washington excluded Ankara from F-35 combat aircraft program.

