Erdogan: Turkish Army has destroyed 8 Russian Pantsir air defense systems in Idlib Wednesday, March 11, 2020 10:02:00 AM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the Turkish military had destroyed eight Pantsir anti-aircraft missile systems in the Syrian province of Idlib, reports the Turkish newspaper Sabah.

"We destroyed eight Pantsirs in Idlib with the help of our drones. Their cost is very high, these are important air defense systems," Erdogan said.

The price of one Pantsir -S1 missile defense system for export deliveries ranges from 13.15 million to 14.67 million U.S. dollars.

On February 27, Russian aircraft attacked a Turkish convoy in Syria's Idlib. The airstrike killed more than 30 Turkish soldiers. On March 1, two Russian-made Su-24 front-line bombers belonging to the Assad regime were shot down in Idlib by the Turkish Armed Forces, and another plane was shot down on March 3.

On March 5, Russian aircraft killed 16 people in northwestern Syria at a poultry farm in Maarrat Misrin. On the same day, Erdogan and Putin agreed on a ceasefire in Idlib from March 6.

