Erdogan wants to meet with Putin for Syria talks no later than March 5 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 10:01:36 AM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the situation in Syria no later than March 5, Anadolu agency reports, citing Erdogan.

"We agreed to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at worst on March 5," Erdogan said. According to him, the meeting can take place either in Istanbul or in Ankara. The presidents will continue to discuss the road map on Syria's Idlib.

In addition, Erdogan said that on February 26, a Russian delegation will come to Turkey to discuss the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

The Turkish leader also noted that there are no agreements on holding a summit with the participation of Russia, Turkey, Germany and France. Earlier, Erdogan reported that the talks of the four countries could take place on March 5.

Putin and Erdogan held a telephone conversation on February 21, during which they discussed the situation in Idlib. The Presidents also agreed to increase inter-agency consultations on this issue, which will aim to reduce tensions, ensure a ceasefire and neutralize the threat from terrorists in the de-escalation zone. During the conversation, the leaders also touched on the situation in Libya.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.