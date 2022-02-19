Estonia delivers Javelin anti-tank missile systems to Ukraine Saturday, February 19, 2022 1:00:00 PM

Amid growing threat of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Estonia has sent the first shipment of lethal weapons to Kyiv. Ukraine has received Javelin anti-tank missile systems, said the Estonian Defense Ministry. It has not been reported how many missiles systems were delivered.

"This is a small step by Estonia in supporting Ukraine, but it is a real and tangible contribution to the defense against Russian aggression," said Lieutenant General Martin Herem, Commander of Estonian Defence Forces.

“At the moment, these missiles are more useful for Estonia's security in defence of Ukraine rather than at a live fire exercise in an Estonian training area, “ he added.

In turn, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov thanked Estonia for its help. "We see that we are not alone," he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Estonia received permission from Washington to supply Kyiv with the Javelin missile systems, which it bought from the United States. In addition, the U.S. gave permission to Latvia and Lithuania to deliver to Ukraine portable anti-aircraft missile systems Stinger, as well as related equipment.

Estonian also intends to provide Kyiv with nine Soviet-made 122-millimeter howitzers, which were once in service with the GDR, then transferred to Finland, and from there to Estonia. Estonia has sent a corresponding request to Berlin, but has not yet received a response, notes the DPA news agency.

According to Western intelligence, about 150,000 Russian troops are amassed along the borders of Ukraine. US President Joe Biden said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine can happen at any moment. According to him, the Kremlin's plans include an attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Moscow denies such intentions.

