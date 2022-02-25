Estonia sending another shipment of Javelin anti-tank missile systems to Ukraine
The Estonian authorities have decided to provide Ukraine with an additional package of military assistance because of invasion of Russian troops into Ukrainian territory.
According to the Secretary General of the Estonian Defense Ministry Kusti Salm, assistance to Kyiv will include an additional shipment of Javelin anti-tank missile systems, anti-aircraft and fire arms ammunition, personal equipment, medical equipment and food for soldiers, ERR radio reports.
"Estonia is sending additional Javelins and ammunition to Ukraine. Be like the Estonians. This is a call to all EU countries," Iryna Herashchenko, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the European Solidarity faction, wrote on her Facebook page.
Last week Ukraine received a large shipment of Javelins from Estonia