Estonia to conduct largest arms purchase in its history Friday, July 10, 2020 1:00:08 PM

Estonia is preparing to carry out the largest purchase of military equipment in its history. According to Delfi, Estonia intends to purchase Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers.

According to the Estonian Center for Defense Investment, more than 100 new vehicles will be purchased in the next 10 years, and perhaps more than 300 in two decades.

Over the past 15 years, 100 Patria Pasi XA-180 and the XA-188 armored personnel have been in use with the Estonian Army. They will reach the end-of-life in 2025-2026.

Earlier, Estonia decided to give Ukraine 2400 Makarov pistols.

