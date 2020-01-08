Estonia will not ratify border treaty with Russia Wednesday, January 8, 2020 10:00:09 AM

The ruling coalition in Estonia does not intend to ratify the 2014 state border treaty with Russia, Estonian parliament president Henn Põlluaas told ERR in an interview.

“The coalition’s position is that we will not proceed with the ratification of the border treaty,” he said.

According to him, Estonia will not ratify the treaty even if Russia ratifies it first.

“Nothing needs to be done. We certainly don’t need to ratify it. If we signed a new border treaty and surrendered those territories (Ivangorod and the Pechorsky District, which were meant to go to Estonia according to the 1920 Treaty of Tartu), it would have huge legal consequences. Firstly, we would be annulling the Tartu peace treaty. In this regard, our legal succession would also be annulled, which would mean an automatic change in the composition of our citizens and so on. It’s an exceptionally dangerous path,” the Estonian president of parliament believes.

A border treaty between Estonia and Russia was signed on February 18, 2014. The first reading of the bill for the treaty’s ratification took place in Estonia’s parliament, the Riigikogu, in November 2015. Not even the first reading has taken place in Russia’s parliament, the State Duma.

