EU allocates 80 million euros to Ukraine to fight coronavirus Monday, March 30, 2020 10:04:44 AM

The European Union has allocated 80 million euros to Ukraine to fight the coronavirus, as reported on the website of the EU Mission in Ukraine

"Ukraine, which continues to suffer from Russian aggression and illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol, has also been adversely affected by the pandemic in all spheres of life. The European Union welcomes the preventive measures taken by the Ukrainian government in response to the spread of COVID-19. We recognize the complexity of some of these decisions," the statement reads.

The statement the EU says it will continue to support Ukraine in this crisis to ease its impact on the health system, daily life of people and the economy, and the EU is preparing a set of assistance measures for individual partner countries and the eastern region Neighborhood.

The first package of support for Ukraine is about 80 million euros.

"We are helping Ukraine in these extremely difficult times. Through this support package, we seek to save lives and strengthen the resilience of society. We support Ukraine's response to the sharp increase in health and social assistance needs, as well as the need to protect businesses and jobs. We know that we need to act quickly and effectively to strengthen state and public action," Olivér Várhelyiyes, EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, said in presenting the measures.

It is also noted that the total EU funding for the Eastern Partnership countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine) is 140 million euros, a significant part of which is earmarked for Ukraine.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.