EU and UK impose sanctions on Russia over Navalny’s poisoning Thursday, October 15, 2020 10:00:00 AM

The European Union has imposed sanctions on six individuals and one Russian legal entity in connection with the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, reported the press service of the Council of the EU.

Restrictive measures have been imposed on the director of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation Alexander Bortnikov, the First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration, Sergey Kiriyenko, and four other high-ranking Russian officials.

EU sanctions have also been imposed on the Russian State Research Institute for Organic Chemistry and Technology. The above-mentioned persons will not be able to enter the European Union, and their accounts in European banks will be frozen.

The UK has also imposed new sanctions against Russia, reported the press service of the British government.

The list of people subject to British economic sanctions will include the head of the FSB Alexander Bortnikov, Chief of the Presidential Domestic Policy Directorate Andrei Yarin, the First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration, Sergey Kiriyenko, the president's representative in the Siberian Federal district Sergei Menyailo, as well as Russian deputy defense ministers Pavel Popov and Alexey Krivoruchko.

In addition, Britain imposes restrictions against the Russian University of Chemical Technology.

