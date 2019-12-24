EU calls Russian railway line to Crimea ‘yet another violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty Tuesday, December 24, 2019 9:00:00 AM

The European Union considers the opening of railway traffic across the Crimean Bridge from Russia to annexed Crimea “yet another violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine by Russia,” said EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Peter Stano, DW reports.

According to him, Russia has taken yet another step towards “the forced integration of the illegally annexed peninsula” and made a new attempt to “isolate Crimea from Ukraine, of which it is a part”.

Stano also drew attention to the fact that the Crimean Bridge obstructs the passage of ships moving from the Kerch Strait to the Ukrainian ports in the Sea of Azov. In this regard, the EU expects Moscow to comply with international law, he added.

On December 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin opened traffic across the railway portion of the Kerch Bridge, which connects the annexed Crimea to Russia.

The first passenger train will start the journey from St. Petersburg to Sevastopol on Christmas Eve, crossing the bridge and arriving in Sevastopol on Christmas Day.

The Representation of the Ukrainian President in Crimea described the opening of railway traffic between Russia and occupied Crimea as “unlawful”, and condemned yet another visit by Putin to occupied Ukrainian territory – Crimea and Sevastopol – without Ukraine’s consent.

The Crimean Bridge over the Kerch Strait took more than four years to build. The automotive portion of it was opened in 2018. Ukraine, the EU and the US all objected to its construction. The 19 km long bridge, which spans the Kerch Strait, is the longest structure of its kind in Europe. The construction of the bridge cost Russia approximately $3.67 billion.

