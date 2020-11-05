EU countries agree to impose sanctions against Lukashenko Thursday, November 5, 2020 10:00:00 AM

Permanent representatives of the EU member states approved additional sanctions against the Belarusian authorities, including President Alexander Lukashenko, reported TASS citing a source in the delegation of one of the European countries in the Council of the EU.

According to the diplomat, this decision will be approved by the Council of the EU in the coming days and published in the Official Journal of the European Union, after which it will come into force.

In October, EU foreign ministers agreed to impose sanctions against Lukashenko if the situation in the country does not improve.

On October 2, the European Union imposed sanctions against about 40 Belarusian officials responsible for "electoral fraud and human rights violations."

