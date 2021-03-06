EU expresses concern about latest Russian weapons found in Donbas Saturday, March 6, 2021 2:00:00 PM

The European Union expressed concern about the discovery by the OSCE Mission in the Donbas of the modern Russian radar station 51U6 Kasta-2E1, which is used by the Russian Armed Forces, reports Ukrinform.

"The EU is concerned that on February 15, for the first time, SMM (Special Monitoring Mission) recorded the radar station 51U6 Kasta-2E1 near the village of Bugaevka, which is not under Ukrainian government control. This highly modern weapon is used by the Russian Federation and it raises a question of how it got to Ukraine and why it is located in areas outside the control of the Ukrainian government," said the EU in a statement delivered at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council.

Also, the EU expressed concern about the deteriorating security situation in the Donbas, which led to losses among the Ukrainian military, and called on Russia to influence the armed groups under its control.

"The number of targeted attacks is increasing and the use of snipers is increasing, which leads to more casualties among Ukrainian soldiers. There are also alarming reports of further occurrences of ceasefire violations near the Donetsk filtration station and other infrastructure. We appeal to both sides to do everything possible to maintain the ceasefire and once again call on the Russian Federation to use its influence on the armed groups it supports to ensure their compliance with the ceasefire," the EU said.

The Kasta-2E1 radar is designed to detect aerial objects, including those flying at ultra-low altitudes.

