EU imposes sanctions against Belarus, Lukashenko not included in the list Friday, October 2, 2020 11:00:00 AM

Leaders of the European Union countries agreed to impose sanctions against almost 40 officials of Belarus, responsible for violations in the presidential elections and brutal actions of security forces against protesters.

After the negotiations, which lasted until the morning of October 2, EU leaders were able to overcome the objections of Cyprus and agree on a package of sanctions, Radio Liberty reports.

According to the President of the European Council Charles Michel, who chaired the EU summit in Brussels, on October 2 the EU will be launch a special procedure for the imposition of sanctions, including the freezing of accounts and visa restrictions.

Alexander Lukashenko, who declared his victory in the presidential elections on August 9, is not on the list. EU diplomats have indicated that he could be added later.

Following the talks, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the inclusion of Alexander Lukashenko in the sanctions list could undermine efforts to involve him in the negotiation process, the BBC reports.

If the Belarusian president fails to establish a dialogue with his own people, sanctions may be imposed on him in the future, Macron added.

Lukashenko was under EU sanctions until 2016.

Presidential elections in Belarus were held between August 4 and August 9. According to the Central Election Commission of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, who has been in power for 26 years, received 80.1% of the vote, and 10.1% voted for his main opponent Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

In late August, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that Kyiv will not sever diplomatic relations with Belarus, but suspends any official and diplomatic contacts until the situation inside the country is resolved. On September 6, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that relations with Belarus "will not be the same as before."

On September 23, 2020, Lukashenko's secret inauguration took place in Minsk at the Palace of Independence.

Ukraine, as well as the EU and the United States, did not recognize the results of the elections in Belarus as honest and reflecting the real will of citizens.

On August 31, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia declared 30 Belarusians persona non grata. Among them are Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and his son Viktor. On September 25, the Baltic countries expanded the list to 98 people.

On September 29, Canada and Great Britain imposed sanctions against Lukashenko.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.