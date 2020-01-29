EU imposes sanctions against Sevastopol Governor and head of Crimean cabinet of ministers Wednesday, January 29, 2020 8:00:00 AM

The EU has imposed personal sanctions on the officials who were involved in the organization of elections in Crimea, including the chairman of the council of ministers of Crimea, the current governor of Sevastopol, and several members of the City Election Commission.

The EU’s Ukraine-related sanctions will now apply to seven people whose actions relating to elections the EU believes undermined or threatened the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, and whose organizing of voting on the peninsula damaged Ukraine.

Those on the list include Acting Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev, Chairperson of the Legislative Assembly of Sevastopol Vladimir Nemtsev, Chairperson of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Crimea Yury Gotsanyuk, and Federation Council member from Sevastopol Ekaterina Altabaeva, as well as three members of the Sevastopol City Election Commission – Chairperson Sergey Danilenko, Secretary Ekaterina Pyrkova, and Deputy Head Lidia Basova.

With the new additions, the number of individuals on the EU sanctions list has grown to 177. The individual sanctions entail the freezing of assets, a ban on entering the EU, and several other restrictions pertaining to the union’s space.

