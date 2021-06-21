EU imposes sanctions on 78 Belarusian officials including members of Lukashenko's family Monday, June 21, 2021 10:00:27 AM

The European Union has decided to freeze assets of 78 Belarusian officials and eight Belarusian companies, reported the Radio Liberty journalist Rikard Jozwiak on Twitter.

According to him, the EU froze assets and imposed visa bans on several Belarusian businessmen, law enforcement officials, prosecutors, rectors, and high-ranking military officials.

Family members of the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, were also put on the sanctions list.

Jozwiak added that information about the new sanctions will be published in the official journal of the EU.

The Baltic states were the first to impose sanctions against Belarusian officials.

On September 29, 2020, Great Britain and Canada imposed sanctions against Lukashenko, his son Victor and several members of the Belarusian government.

On October 2, 2020, the European Union imposed sanctions against 40 Belarusian officials because of the brutal suppression of protests and the falsification of the presidential elections.

The Foreign Ministry of Belarus warned of retaliatory sanctions.

On March 25, 2021, the EU Summit decided to ban Belarusian airlines from flying to the European Union after the events with the Ryanair plane.

At least 10 countries have already closed their airspace to Belarusian airlines.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.