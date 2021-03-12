EU prepares new sanctions against Russia Friday, March 12, 2021 10:00:46 AM

Ambassadors of the 27 EU member states have agreed on new sanctions against individuals, including Russian citizens, responsible for human rights violations, reported TASS, citing its source in the delegation of one of the European countries in the EU Council.

"Permanent representatives have tentatively agreed on a new blacklist over human rights violations, which includes individuals from different countries, including China, Libya and Russia," he said. According to the diplomat, it is expected that this decision will be approved at the next meeting of EU foreign ministers, which will be held on March 22.

Another source in the EU institutions told TASS that the new restrictive measures are most likely related to "human rights violations in Crimea." "As far as I know, the Russians appear in the new list of human rights in Crimea," he said.

On March 2, the European Union imposed sanctions for the first time as part of its new human rights abuse mechanism. Brussels has blacklisted four Russian citizens - Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, head of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin, head of the Federal Penitentiary Service Alexander Kalashnikov and Commander of the Russian National Guard Viktor Goldov. All of them, according to Brussels, are responsible for the persecution and conviction of the Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalny.

