EU to impose sanctions against Russia, China and North Korea for cybercrimes Wednesday, July 22, 2020 10:00:00 AM

The European Union has prepared sanctions against Russia, China and North for cybercrimes against a number of countries. The security agencies of Russia, China and North Korea fell under the EU restrictions.

“EU ambassadors have today decided to adopt asset freezes against Russia's GRU military intel & the intel services of China and NorthKorea over the cyberattacks WannaCry, NotPetya & Cloud Hopper. there will also be visa bans & asset freezes on 6 Russian & Chinese officials,” reported journalist Rikard Jozwiak on Twitter .

Earlier, Canada, the United States and Great Britain accused Russian hackers of trying to steal information about the development of a coronavirus vaccine. The Kremlin denied all the accusations.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.