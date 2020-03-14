European Union extends sanctions against Russia for another six months Saturday, March 14, 2020 9:01:24 AM

The Council of Europe extended the sanctions imposed in 2014 against Russian companies and individuals until September 15, 2020.

It is noted that restrictive measures will continue to apply to 175 individuals - citizens of Russia and Ukraine - and 44 organizations and companies.

According to RBC news agency, the deputy chairman of the Russian Federation Council, Evgeny Bushmin, who died on October 6, 2019, and Valery Medvedev, chairman of the Sevastopol City Electoral Commission, who died on May 16, 2019, were removed from the sanctions list. The latter in 2014 led Russia’s preparations for the referendum on the status of Crimea in Sevastopol.

