Explosive device detonated under Russian military patrol in Syria

In Syria, unknown assailants detonated an improvised explosive device under a Russian military police patrol vehicle, reported by RIA Novosti with reference to the report of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria.

It all happened on the morning of June 9 near the town of Kobani in Syria's Kurdistan. Unknown people tried to force the patrol to turn back. "During a U-turn at the end of the route there was an explosive device triggered under Russian car," the military said.

No one was injured in the explosion, the center said.

The channel Kurdistan 24 also reported that the Russian military patrol hit a roadside bomb. According to the TV channel, three Russian servicemen were wounded. Local security forces were sent to the scene. The information about the three wounded was confirmed by Rojava Network. According to the agency, the injured soldiers were evacuated to the hospital.

