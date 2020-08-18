Eyewitnesses: convoy of Russian armored vehicles crossed into Belarus Tuesday, August 18, 2020 11:00:00 AM

Russian troops were spotted in Belarus. Eyewitnesses report that a convoy of armored vehicles crossed the border from Smolensk direction and moved towards the Belarusian city of Orsha.

In the video, the voice-over claims that armored vehicles are accompanied by Belarusian traffic police. The man also reports that he counted 24 armored personnel carriers.

Earlier, the Belarusian independent news outlet "Neksta" published footage, which allegedly shows the fighters of the Russian riot police on the streets of Minsk. This information has not yet been confirmed from other sources.

