Fifty military aircraft will fly over annexed Crimea during Russia’s Victory Day parade Tuesday, March 3, 2020 11:01:17 AM

According to the press service of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, Kremlin intends to hold military parades in Sevastopol, Kerch and Novorossiysk on May 9, in which more than 50 aircraft crews will take part. During the parade, more than 46 military aircraft will fly over the annexed Crimea.

"Aircraft and helicopters of naval aviation and air defense of the Black Sea Fleet together with the aircraft of the Southern Military District will take part in the parade in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet people in World War II. 56 aircraft will fly over the hero cities of Sevastopol, Novorossiysk and Kerch," the statement reads.

According to the Black Sea Fleet’s press service, on May 9, 29 aircraft and helicopters will fly over Sevastopol, including Su-30SM and Su-27P multirole fighters, Su-25SM attack aircraft, Su-24M front-line bombers, Tu-134, An-26 and Be-12 aircraft, Ka-27 helicopters and Mi-8, as well as helicopters of the Russian Southern Military District.

On May 9, 17 aircraft and helicopters will fly over Kerch. It is reported that at the end of April and the first days of May, test flights and general rehearsals of the air part of the parade are planned.

Vadim Skibitsky, a Spokesman of the Chief Intelligence Department of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, says that, in the annexed Crimea, the number of Russian servicemen has increased 2.5 times in six years, from 10-12 thousand to 32.5 thousand people.

The Victory Day celebrations have been held in Crimea since 2014, after it was annexed by Russia.

The celebrations are held to mark the victory of the Red Army and the Soviet people over Nazi Germany. In Ukraine, May 8 is the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation, May 9 is the Day of Victory over Nazism in World War II.

In February 2014, armed people in uniforms without insignias appeared in Crimea and captured the Supreme Council of Crimea, the Simferopol Airport, the Kerch ferry crossing and other strategic objects, and prevented the Ukrainian army from taking action. Initially, the Russian government refused to acknowledge that these armed people were Russian soldiers, but President Vladimir Putin later admitted it.

On 16 March 2014, a referendum on the status of Crimea was held in Crimea and Sevastopol, in which the inhabitants supposedly voted for the peninsula to become part of Russia. The outcome of the so-called referendum is not recognized by Ukraine, the EU or the US. On 18 March, Putin announced the “annexation” of Crimea to Russia.

International organizations have declared the annexation illegal and condemned Russia’s actions. Western countries have imposed economic sanctions on Russia in connection with the annexation. Russia claims to have “restored historical justice”. Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, declared 20 February 2014 the start of Russia’s temporary occupation of Crimea and Sevastopol.

