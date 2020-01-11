Finland begins air patrols of border with Russia Saturday, January 11, 2020 11:00:37 AM

Helsinki has decided to monitor the border from the air in order to combat illegal infiltration into its territory from the Russian Federation.

To do this, border guards will use helicopters and aircraft, reports YLE.

Forests in the east and north, where border guards are less likely to be protected compared to other Finnish territories, will be particularly carefully patrolled.

Earlier it was reported that Finland has become more likely to grant asylum to Russians.

