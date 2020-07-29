Finland claims Russian warplanes violated its air space Wednesday, July 29, 2020 11:00:00 AM

Two Russian Su-27 aircraft violated Finnish airspace, announced the press service of Finland’s Defense Ministry.

According to Finland’s Defense Ministry, the fighter jets were in the country’s airspace for about 14 hours during a flight over the Gulf of Finland near Helsinki.

The incident is being investigated by the Finnish Border Guard.

RIA Novosti reports that the Russian Defense Ministry denied the Finnish Defense Ministry's statement. The Russian Defense Ministry noted that four Su-27 fighter jets conducted a planned flight from Karelia to the Kaliningrad region on a pre-agreed route.

"The flight was carried out without violating the borders of other states, which is confirmed by means of objective control," the statement reads.

