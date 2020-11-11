First Belarusian nuclear power plant suspends electricity production due to technical problems Wednesday, November 11, 2020 10:00:00 AM

Electricity production at the Belarusian nuclear power plant has been temporarily suspended due to problems with the equipment, reports the Russian news agency Interfax.

"Electricity is not being generated at the Belarusian nuclear power plant at the moment. The day before, the Energy Ministry reported that (to restore electricity generation) it is necessary to replace certain equipment,” said the representative of the Belarusian Energy Ministry.

He could not give the expected dates for the resumption of the work of nuclear power plant, noting that start-up and adjustment work is continuing.

On the evening of November 9, the Ministry of Energy of Belarus reported that the Belarusian nuclear power plant "has identified the need to replace separate electrical measuring equipment," but did not specify the reasons.

Belarusian media reported that on the afternoon of November 8, the turbine of the station's first power unit was stopped due to the failure of transformers on one of the units. The media reminded that a similar incident occurred at the Leningrad nuclear power plant and is not serious. However, fixing up the issues is expected to take a long time. There will be no electricity generation during this time.

BNS agency, citing the Lithuanian power transmission operator Litgrid, reported that the Belarusian nuclear power plant stopped generating electricity from noon on November 8.

The first unit of the Belarusian nuclear power plant reached a capacity of 400 MW on November 7. The opening ceremony was attended by Alexander Lukashenko, who called the launch of the nuclear power plant a historic event in the life of Belarus.

