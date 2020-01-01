First time in 6 years Putin calls Ukrainian President to wish Happy New Year Wednesday, January 1, 2020 11:00:13 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on December 31, reports the Kremlin's press service. According to the Kremlin, the conversation was initiated by the Ukrainian side.

Putin and Zelensky noted the importance of the new gas transit contract and the recent exchange of prisoners between Kyiv and the territories of the Donbas that are not controlled by Ukraine. They also wished each other a Happy New Year.

Putin has not called Ukrainian presidents on the New Year for six years. Last time he sent a New Year's greetings to Viktor Yanukovych was in December 2013.

