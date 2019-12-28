Fist fight breaks out between Russian and American soldiers in Syria Saturday, December 28, 2019 10:17:12 AM

American soldiers got into a fist fight with Russian soldiers in a settlement in Eastern Syria, reports the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on its website. No weapons were used.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the incident took place on December 25 in the city of Tell Tamer in the Al-Hasakah Governorate. A unit of American soldiers came to collect information from residents there. At the same time, the residents reacted to the appearance of US troops extremely negatively, accusing them of betrayal because of the withdrawal of the American Armed Forces from Syria which was ordered by the US President Donald Trump.

The Russian soldiers who arrived in Tell Tamer got involved in the conflict. The conflict between American and Russian soldiers quickly turned into a brawl. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, there were no casualties in the fight, as both parties didn't use weapons.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.