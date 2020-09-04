For the first time U.S. Air Force B-52 strategic bombers fly over Ukraine Friday, September 4, 2020 10:00:00 AM

Two B-52 strategic bombers of the U.S. Air Force have carried out a flight over Ukraine for the first time, reported the news outlet “Ukrainian militaristic portal”.

According to air traffic monitoring services, the planes with tail numbers JULIA51 / 61-0034 and JULIA53 / 60-0044 entered the territory of Ukraine from Poland.

The U.S. for the first time since 1991 transferred B-52 bombers to 24-hour duty, after they had been deployed to Europe.

Last year, two U.S. bombers flew near the Russian-annexed Crimea. They entered the airspace over the Black Sea through Romanian airspace, where they refueled.

The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress is an American multifunctional heavy strategic bomber, which has been in service with the U.S. Air Force since 1955.

Among the bomber's arsenal are various types of weapons, including nuclear weapons. The total internal ammunition load is 31,500 kg.

