Former DPR commander admits that pro-Russian militants were killing civilians in Donbas

Alexander Khodakovsky, a former commander of the Vostok battalion and former Security Minister of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), described how DPR militants killed civilians. Journalist Denis Kazansky posted a fragment of Khodakovsky's interview on his video blog.

According to Khodakovsky, once the militants stopped a car with three civilians at a checkpoint in the Donbas. Subsequently, they took away the car and shot people in the back of the head in the nearest forest.

Khodakovsky also showed a Russian coat of arms hanging in his office, and added that the man who made it, was killed too.

Khodakovsky also said that the militants robbed a man and shot him in his cottage.

Alexander Khodakovsky, a former employee of the Ukrainian Security Service, since the first days of Russia’s hybrid war against Ukraine, was one of the leaders of pro-Russian militants in the Donbas.

Khodakovsky founded the Vostok battalion and became its leader. He was later removed from all official positions in the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic.

Khodakovsky supports the idea of the accession of the Donbas to Russia.

