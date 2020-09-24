Four Russian mercenaries killed in helicopter crash in Libya Thursday, September 24, 2020 9:00:00 AM

A military helicopter crashed in Libya, killing Russian mercenaries from the Russian private military company the Wagner Group, reported the Turkish news agency Anadolu.

The incident took place on September 23 near the Al-Jufra airbase. The helicopter collided with the ground, causing ammunition on board to explode.

Four Russian mercenaries were killed in the accident.

"A helicopter carrying Russian mercenaries and ammunition fell in the town of Sukna, in the city of Al-Jufrah,” military spokesman Abd al-Hadi Dara told Anadolu Agency.

" The helicopter was heading towards one of the oil fields used by the mercenaries as an operations room," Anadolu writes.

Wagner Private Military Company is a military organization which is not officially part of the Russian armed forces but takes part in combat operations around the world.

The U.S. Army's African Command said there was clear evidence that Russian mercenaries from the Wagner PMC planted mines around the Libyan capital Tripoli.

