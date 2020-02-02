Four Russian special forces officers killed in Syria Sunday, February 2, 2020 12:43:00 PM

According to unconfirmed reports, four officers from the Russian FSB Special Forces counter-terrorism directorate were killed yesterday in the Aleppo province.

The Telegram channel “Special Forces Channel” reported the news and published the name and the photo of one of the killed officers.

According to the channel, Captain Dmitry Minov was killed on February 1.

The officers were reportedly killed after coming under mortar fire in the Aleppo Province.

