Four Ukrainian soldiers killed during shelling in Donbas Saturday, March 27, 2021 1:00:21 PM

On Friday, March 26, the pro-Russian militants attacked Ukrainian positions in the Donbas, reported the press-service of the Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation.

The militants shelled the Ukrainian positions near the village of Shumy in the Donetsk region. As a result, four Ukrainian servicemen were killed and two others were wounded. The Ukrainian troops returned fire on the enemy.

Journalist and editor-in-chief of the Ukrainian news website Censor.NET, Yuri Butusov, writes on his Facebook page that it was in Shumy that in the autumn of 2020 the Russian command demanded to conduct an "inspection" of the Ukrainian positions.

"There is a high probability that a Russian attack to capture Ukrainian positions may follow near Shumy . The situation at the front line requires an immediate response from the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and the Parliament," Butusov writes.

Blogger and journalist Roman Shrike notes on his Telegram channel that Russian media was its viewers for the escalation in the Donbas by the end of March.

"The story was the same: at the end of March Ukraine is preparing an attack on the Donbas. Because we have distributed 400 thousand Russian passports there, this is an attack on the Russians, and therefore on Russia. So, we will respond. Ukrainian media, of course, has a completely different information agenda. No one thinks about any attack. Moreover, Donbass is not even talked about in good or bad sense," Shrike writes.

Over the past 24 hours, pro-Russian armed formations fired 8 times at positions of the Ukrainian army.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on the leaders of the "Normandy Four" to do everything possible to preserve the regime of a full and comprehensive ceasefire in the Donbas. He tweeted about it.

"The price of war is the lives of our people. Courageous and invincible. Today we lost four defenders of Ukraine again. Sincere condolences. I call on all the leaders of the "Normandy Four" and our partners to do everything possible to preserve the regime of a full and comprehensive ceasefire," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

